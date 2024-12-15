Abba says Chameleone has 2 years to live, blames irresponsible grandparents

Abba Marcus, the first-born son of Jose Chameleone and Daniella Atim, has disclosed that his father is suffering from acute pancreatitis due to prolonged alcohol use.

Marcus, citing recommendations from his father's doctors, stated, "My father struggles with alcohol addiction... something he's been grappling with for quite some time."

In a TikTok video, Marcus mentioned that this addiction is also responsible for his father's noticeable weight loss. He expressed dismay at the social media backlash directed towards his mother, insisting that she should not be blamed.

Marcus attributed some of the issues his father faces, as well as similar struggles encountered by his late uncles, to the irresponsibility of their grandparents. He remarked, "...complete and utter irresponsibility of... parents."

He voiced his shock and disappointment that Chameleone's parents and siblings seem indifferent towards him, despite his efforts in building the family name. "Nobody would know who the Mayanjas were if it wasn't for my father," he stated, adding that his father's friends also seem to care more about the financial value he brings rather than his well-being.

According to Marcus, doctors have warned that if his father continues his current drinking habits, he may only have two years left to live. "We need to work together to get my father the help that he needs," he urged.