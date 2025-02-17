Vivo Energy Uganda wins Best Partnership Award for blood donation initiative

Vivo Energy Uganda has been honoured with the Best Partnership Award for 2024 at the annual Vivo Energy Group Awards held in Cape Town, South Africa.

The award recognises the company’s ‘Fuelling Hope’ blood donation initiative, launched in partnership with Uganda Blood Transfusion Services (UBTS) to address the country’s critical blood shortage.

The ‘Fuelling Hope’ initiative transformed Shell service stations into convenient community hubs where customers and residents could donate blood.

Over the past year, the programme successfully mobilised communities across Uganda, collecting more than 1,000 units of blood, significantly contributing to life-saving efforts in the healthcare system.

Speaking on the achievement, Rob Foyle, Head of Communications at Vivo Energy Group, praised the initiative:

"The 'Fuelling Hope' initiative exemplifies what the Partnerships Award stands for – building lasting relationships with our partners and addressing real community needs. Vivo Energy Uganda has set a remarkable example of how innovation and commitment can create tangible benefits for society."

Celebrating Impact and Collaboration

Valery Okecho, Corporate Communications Manager at Vivo Energy Uganda, highlighted the essential role of stakeholders in the initiative’s success:

"The success of 'Fuelling Hope' reflects the incredible support of our customers, partners, and employees. By working together, we’ve turned our Shell service stations into spaces where hope is restored, and lives are saved."

Echoing this sentiment, Joanita Mukasa Menya, Managing Director of Vivo Energy Uganda, expressed her pride in the recognition:

"Winning the Best Partnership Award is a testament to the power of collaboration and shared purpose. Through 'Fuelling Hope,' we’ve not only strengthened our partnership with UBTS but also demonstrated the profound impact businesses can have in addressing societal challenges."

UBTS Commends Vivo Energy Uganda’s Commitment

The initiative has had a major impact on Uganda’s healthcare system, earning praise from Dr. Dorothy Kyeyune Byabazaire, Executive Director of UBTS:

"Vivo Energy Uganda has been an invaluable partner in addressing Uganda’s blood donation challenges. The 'Fuelling Hope' initiative has made a tremendous difference in replenishing our blood banks and saving countless lives. We thank Vivo Energy Uganda for their unwavering commitment to this cause."

A Commitment to Driving Societal Change

Vivo Energy Uganda extended its gratitude to the donors and all those who participated in the blood donation drives, reaffirming its dedication to championing impactful social initiatives.