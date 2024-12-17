Parliament presses BoU DG Atingi-Ego on delayed Governor appointment

Members of Parliament (MPs) have expressed growing frustration over the delay in appointing a new Governor for the Bank of Uganda, following the death of Emmanuel Mutebile three years ago.

The issue was raised during a meeting between the Bank of Uganda officials and the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities & State Enterprises (COSASE) on Thursday morning, where MPs pressed the Deputy Governor, Michael Atingi-Ego, on the matter.

Mutebile, Uganda's long-serving Governor of the Bank of Uganda, passed away on January 23, 2022, at the age of 72. He died in Nairobi, Kenya, after a long illness.

Concerns Over Prolonged Vacancy

The exchange between Atingi-Ego and Medard Sseggona, the Chairperson of COSASE, focused on the prolonged vacancy at the helm of Uganda’s central bank.

Atingi-Ego, who is currently filling the role of acting Governor, sought to reassure MPs that the appointing authority, President Museveni, was aware of the vacancy.

However, Sseggona challenged the Deputy Governor's assurances, suggesting that the President may have forgotten about the need to appoint a new Governor.

“I didn’t say he doesn’t know,” Sseggona responded, referencing a statement from Atingi-Ego in which he had suggested that the President was aware of the situation. “I only said, he has forgotten.”

Atingi-Ego defended the President’s awareness of the issue noting, “I don’t think he has forgotten because every time I call him, he calls me Deputy Governor.”

MPs Question Board’s Lack of Action

MPs were particularly concerned that the Board of Directors of Bank of Uganda had not raised the issue of appointing a new Governor in any of their meetings over the past three years.

The delay has led to suspicions that the Board and top management may be content with the current state of affairs.

“I thought this is a very critical matter that could have been placed on their agenda and discussed in their Board meetings,” said Martin Muzaale, the MP for Buzaaya County.

“The public is so much concerned about the issue of the Governor.”

Sseggona echoed similar concerns, remarking that the Deputy Governor had a duty to remind President Museveni about the vacancy, especially when appointing new board members.

He added, “Maybe you are enjoying the comfort of his absence, and I am not judgmental, I am speculating, maybe you are comfortable.”

Questions About Atingi-Ego’s Future Role

As the conversation shifted, MPs also raised questions about Atingi-Ego’s future, particularly with regard to his upcoming contract renewal in April 2025.

Allan Mayanja (Nakaseke Central) inquired whether Atingi-Ego would be willing to serve in two roles if his contract were renewed, given the continued vacancy for the Governor’s position.

Atingi-Ego initially deflected the question, citing his lack of competence in answering constitutional matters.

“I am a Deputy Governor, you are raising constitutional issues for which I am not competent to answer,” he stated.

“I have a Director here who is much more competent on matters of the Constitution and the law, so if you don’t mind, can I ask him to respond to those questions?”

Continued Public Concern