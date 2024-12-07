 Men with beards won't cheat on their partners - Study

Do you know that men with beards or men who maintain full beards are more likely to be faithful in relationships?

Beards and facial hair are associated with attractiveness in men since women are more likely to be attracted to men with beards than clean-shaven men.

Additionally, research has shown that men with beards tend to be more faithful in relationships.

According to a study that was published in the Archives of Behaviour, men who have beards are more likely to stay in committed partnerships than look for new love.

In contrast to their clean-shaven counterparts, who were more concerned with meeting new partners, researchers who examined hundreds of males between the ages of 18 and 40 years found that those with more facial hair were more motivated to maintain current relationships and take care of their families.

According to Professor Peter Jonason of Warsaw's University of Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski, the commitment needed to maintain a well-groomed beard may be interpreted as a sign of stability and discipline.

Another study titled Motivations to Enhance One’s Facial Hair corroborates this research. This study was done at the University of Silesia, Poland, and the University of Padova, Italy, involving 414 men from the ages of 18-40 who had different types of facial hair.

The motivation behind it revealed that men with more facial hair were more motivated to remain in long-term relationships than seek new partners.

This is believed to be because maintaining facial hair requires time and commitment. It also means they’re organised and resourceful.