Spice Diana confirms management change after split with Roger

Spice Diana has confirmed her split from Roger Lubega’s Source Management, saying they ended their nearly decade-long partnership amicably, settled all business matters, and that she is now operating under new management.

In an official statement released on Thursday, the singer said the decision takes effect immediately. “I confirm a change in my management structure, effective immediately,” she said.

She praised her former team for their role in her career. “For several years, I worked with Source Management and Mr Lubega Rogers, I appreciate the contribution and support I was given during that journey,” she said.

Spice Diana said the two sides have settled all business matters. “All business matters between both parties have been concluded, including a mutual sharing of jointly acquired property and a royalty arrangement on past music works. There are no remaining claims, and both sides have moved forward professionally,” she said.

The announcement marks the end of a working relationship that lasted nearly a decade. Rumours about their separation had circulated for months. Neither party had addressed them until the singer spoke during a phone interview on NRG Radio.

In that interview, she said she and Lubega Rogers had not worked together for close to a year.

“I think I may have taken a long time to announce it because I’m not the kind of person who just jumps on anything because of pressure. It is true I have not worked with him for almost a year now,” she said.

She dismissed claims of a bitter fallout. “We are good; we communicate if we have to because there are other things that go through him,” she said.

In her statement, Spice Diana warned against speculation.

“I will not engage in rumours, speculation, or defamatory commentary. Any information not issued through my verified platforms should be considered unofficial,” she said.

She added that any misuse of her name or brand would be handled through legal channels.

She confirmed that she is now under new management.

“As part of my new career direction, I am now operating under new management. All bookings, brand engagements and professional communication will be handled exclusively through my verified platforms and official representatives,” she said.

The singer assured fans that her career remains on track. She said she already has a management team in place and will introduce it soon.

She thanked her supporters for standing by her. “Thank you my fans, media, sponsors and the music industry for the continued support and looks forward to new music, performances and bigger projects ahead,” she said.

