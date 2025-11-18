NUP’s Sauda Madada rushed from court to Mulago hospital
A magistrate in Kanyanya Court in Kampala on Tuesday ordered the immediate evacuation of NUP member Sauda Madada to hospital after her health deteriorated shortly after arrival at the court.
Grade One Magistrate Damalie Agumasiimwe was forced to rush to the cell where Madada and other suspects were being held, after learning that she was not feeling well.
The magistrate visited the cell together with NUP lawyers and leaders led by the Leader of Opposition in Parliament.
In the cell, the team reportedly found Madada vomiting blood, and ordered her to be rushed to Mulago National Hospital
Earlier, she had arrived at the court while being supported by female prison warders and she had a cannula on her arm
Madada had been brought to the court together with other NUP members Eddy Mutwe, Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro, Achileo Kivumbi and Olivia Lutaaya among others, for mention of their case.
These are accused of conducting military-style drills (exercises without authorisation) at a gathering on 12 February 2025