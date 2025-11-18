NUP’s Sauda Madada rushed from court to Mulago hospital 

Sauda Madada was rushed to hospital in worrying condition

In the cell, the team reportedly found Madada vomiting blood, and ordered her to be rushed to Mulago National Referral Hospital

A magistrate in Kanyanya Court in Kampala on Tuesday ordered the immediate evacuation of NUP member Sauda Madada to hospital after her health deteriorated shortly after arrival at the court.

Grade One Magistrate Damalie Agumasiimwe was forced to rush to the cell where Madada and other suspects were being held, after learning that she was not feeling well.

The suspects arriving at the court

The magistrate visited the cell together with NUP lawyers and leaders led by the Leader of Opposition in Parliament.

Earlier, she had arrived at the court while being supported by female prison warders and she had a cannula on her arm

Madada had been brought to the court together with other NUP members Eddy Mutwe, Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro, Achileo Kivumbi and Olivia Lutaaya among others, for mention of their case.