NRM’s Jacqueline Mbabazi declared unopposed

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 09:48 - 09 December 2025
Jacqueline Mbabazi
Jacqueline Mbabazi, the National Resistance Movement candidate for Older Persons (Western Region), has been declared unopposed.
Mrs Mbabazi successfully petitioned the Electoral Commission to nullify the candidature of Mr Patrick Mutabwire for failure to meet the minimum supporter requirements for his nomination.

According to the petition ruling, Mr Mutabwire presented only the ten prerequisite signatures for his nomination but four seconders were found defective.

Mrs Mbabazi, while flanked by her husband, also former prime minister Amama Mbabazi,  noted that she will use her voice to advocate for dignity and better health care for older persons.

“To all oldest persons in Uganda I pledge to use this mandate to be your voice. To advocate for your dignity, push for better access to health care,” she said

“This decision is not a personal victory over my former opponent, I respect him and his supporters and I know that some may be disappointed by this outcome.”

The decision brings the total number of the ruling party’s unopposed candidates to the 12th Parliament ahead of the 2026 general elections to over 16.

Some of the notable unopposed include Speaker Anita Among (Bukedea Woman MP), Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa (Mitooma County), Nyamutooro Phiona ( Nebbi Woman MP), Ofwono Opondo ( Older Persons Eastern Uganda), among others.

