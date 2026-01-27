New report names Uganda’s top 30 songs of 2025

The Atlas report has named Joshua Baraka’s Wrong Places as Uganda’s top song of 2025 while highlighting both the industry’s biggest hits and the financial struggles facing most artists.

A new report titled The Atlas: Uganda Music Industry Report 2025 has named Uganda’s top 30 songs of 2025.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The report says the songs eligible for the chart were released between November 2024 and October 2025.

It adds that the rankings are based on combined radio and TV airplay data from Songboost, weighted with YouTube views and TikTok creations where available.

Joshua Baraka’s Wrong Places tops the list.

It is followed by Che Che by Fyno Ug, See You Tonight by Cindy and Omega 256, Kinawolovu by Nandor Love, Kaba by Kapeke, Somebody by Sheebah, Tanimba by Vyroota, Nkulowozaako by Eddy Kenzo, Kapati by Alien Skin, and Wanula Remix by Ava Peace and Temperature Touch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sheebah Karungi

The report places Biggwa by Fik Fameica and Liam Voice at number 11. Batuleke by Vinka, Nwagi and Ava Peace ranks 12. Ekyange by Elijah Kitaka comes in at 13. London by Ava Peace takes 14. Good Idea by Dax Vibez and Elijah Kitaka is 15.

Ogenda Kukilaba by Tracy Melon is 16. Ready by Gloria Bugie and Vyroota ranks 17. At My Door by Dax Vibez is 18. Sawa Sawa by Tipu and Lydia Jazmine is 19. TikTok Life by King Saha sits at 20. Mpeke by Aroma and Az-Known ranks 21, while Kindekere by Lydia Jazmine is 22.

Singer Lydia Jazmine also seized a chance to shine

God Ye Buddy by Azawi is 23. Party by Omega 256 and B2C is 24. Sirubala by Vinka is 25. Cheque by Bebe Cool and Joshua Baraka is 26.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Start to Dance by Rema Namakula and Okezi is 27. Omwana We Buddu by Ava Peace is 28. Nkwulira by Acidic Music is 29. Masanyalaze by Aaronx and Winnie Nwagi closes the list at 30.

Winnie Nwagi

Beyond the chart, the report paints a tough picture of the industry. It says 27 per cent of Ugandan artists earn nothing from their music.

It adds that promoting songs on radio creates 2.1 times more live show opportunities. It notes that 66 per cent of regular radio listeners are more likely to attend six or more events a year, compared with 31 per cent of non-listeners.

The report finds that 56 per cent of Ugandan consumers spend between Shs11,000 and Shs50,000 a month on music activities. It puts Uganda’s streaming penetration at 1.1 per cent, compared with a regional average of five to 10 per cent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It also says brand deals are the only income path where women outperform men by three to one. It adds that 89.7 per cent of artists are independent, which means no capital, no infrastructure and no support.

The report estimates that Uganda’s cultural sector contributes about 0.2 per cent to GDP. It says policymakers often use this to justify low investment. It argues that the low figure is a result of underinvestment, not a reason for it. It says the sector is under-measured, under-supported and under-formalised.

The report also notes that studio time costs more than a teacher’s monthly salary. It says only the rich can afford to sound professional.

It finds that the average Ugandan listens to 3.2 hours of music a day. It adds that 32 per cent still use downloaded files, often because of poor internet and the need for offline access. It says 72.4 per cent of artists are under 30 years old.

It also shows that Ugandans who never listen to radio spend an average of Shs85,000 per ticket. Regular radio listeners spend about Shs49,000.