Museveni recalls the night Gen Kainerugaba was born in birthday message

Museveni marked Muhoozi’s 52nd birthday by recalling the night he was born in exile and praising him for helping fight corruption in the UPDF.

Museveni said Muhoozi was born on April 24, 1974, at Ocean Road Hospital in Dar es Salaam during the liberation struggle.

He recalled how Janet Museveni was rushed to hospital by a Dutch neighbour after labour pains began.

The President praised Muhoozi for fighting corruption in the UPDF and strengthening the army.

Museveni congratulated Muhoozi at 52 and described his birth as part of a historic and symbolic moment.

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President Yoweri Museveni has shared an emotional account of the night Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba was born, saying the UPDF chief came into the world during the struggle and later grew into a key figure in fighting corruption in the army.

In a birthday message released on April 24, 2026, Museveni said Muhoozi was born on April 24, 1974, at Ocean Road Hospital in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, at a time when he and First Lady Janet Kataaha Museveni were deeply involved in liberation politics.

Museveni said on the night of April 23, Janet sent him to call a Dutch woman who lived in the flat above theirs in Kurasini after labour pains started. The neighbour drove her to hospital, and by the following morning, Muhoozi had already been born.

“The following morning, I went to the Hospital and Muhoozi was already born,” Museveni said.

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He said he spent the day with mother and child before returning home later that night.

The next morning, Museveni said he called Mozambican revolutionary leader Samora Machel to share the happy family news, but Machel asked him to call another day because he was following the anti-fascist revolution in Portugal, which later led to the collapse of the Portuguese empire in Africa.

Museveni described the moment as a double blessing for freedom fighters.

He said Muhoozi and his siblings were born in the resistance, raised in the resistance, and later contributed to the National Resistance Movement in different ways.

“These children, in particular Muhoozi, were born in the resistance, grew up in the resistance, and, in various ways, have made significant contribution to the resistance,” he said.

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Museveni said Muhoozi had made a major contribution to fighting corruption in the Uganda People’s Defence Forces and improving the force’s combat readiness.

“Gen. Muhoozi has made significant contribution to fighting corruption in the Army and increasing the lethality of the UPDF,” he said.

The President also thanked Ugandans and Africans who have stood with his family and the political movement over the years. He praised Janet Museveni for raising the children, especially between 1981 and 1986 when she was the parent closest to them.