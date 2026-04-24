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Karole Kasita, top artists lined up as  Bell Citrus brings zesty twist to MUBS Hospitality Day

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 11:59 - 24 April 2026
Karole Kasita
Karole Kasita will hit the stage along with Fefe Bbusi, Dax Vibes and supporting sets from rising stars Joshua Caleb and Lisa K. DJ Nyowe is also set to secure the decks to ensure the vibes carry through the night.
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Nakawa is about to get a serious burst of flavor as Bell Citrus joins the MUBS Hospitality Day this Friday, April 24, 2026.

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As part of the ongoing Zesty Campus Tours, the brand is tapping into the university’s annual celebration to add an extra layer of refreshment to a day defined by campus culture and style.

The highlight of the evening will be an explosive live performance line-up featuring some of Uganda’s most exciting talents.

Zesty Campus Tours

Notably, Karole Kasita will hit the stage along with Fefe Bbusi, Dax Vibes and supporting sets from rising stars Joshua Caleb and Lisa K. DJ Nyowe is also set to secure the decks to ensure the vibes carry through the night.

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Lillian Kansiime, Brand Manager of Bell Citrus, said, “The Zesty Campus Tours are about flavour, energy and connection.

Zesty Campus Tours

So MUBS Hospitality Day is the perfect opportunity for us to add the unmistakable zest of Bell Citrus to the great music and friendly competitions for the day. We can’t wait to see the MUBS show up and shine.”

Students and lifestyle enthusiasts can expect a packed itinerary featuring a curated fashion exhibition, a high-stakes cycling challenge, interactive gaming zones, and intense cooking competitions where students will showcase their culinary flair.

Bell Citrus has officially kicked off its Bell Zesty Tours
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True to the spirit of the tour, attendees will enjoy complimentary sampling of Bell Citrus, providing the crisp, refreshing refreshment to match their student vibrance.

No tickets. No RSVP. Entrance is completely free and gates open at 6:00 PM. Come through with your squad to join the games, witness the performances, and embrace the zesty lifestyle. Stay tuned and follow the Bell Citrus social media pages for real-time updates 

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