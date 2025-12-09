Indian Ocean aside: Gen Muhoozi, Kenya Speaker hold talks over Lake Victoria 

Muhoozi hands over a copy of the book, 'Sowing the Mustard Seed' to Rt. Hon Moses Wetang'ula

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the visit of the East Africa Bureau of Speakers to the Special Forces Command Headquarters in Entebbe on Wednesday.

Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba and the Speaker of Parliament of Kenya Rt. Hon. Moses Wetang’ula have held bilateral talks over equitable sharing of Lake Victoria resources.

Moses Wetang’ula noted that they held talks to collaborate in developing a common security architecture for Lake Victoria to safeguard its ecosystem, environment, and shared resources.

“In a tête-à-tête meeting with General Muhozi, I highlighted the importance of equitable sharing of the common resources of Lake Victoria,” he said before adding.

“Of concern to me also was the issue of harassment faced by Kenyan fishermen from Uganda's lake security forces in Migingo, an issue acknowledged by Gen. Muhoozi; we emphasized the necessity for both countries to collaborate in developing a common security architecture for the lake.”

The meeting follows recent debates over shared resources in the East Africa Community.