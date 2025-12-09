Advertisement

Indian Ocean aside: Gen Muhoozi, Kenya Speaker hold talks over Lake Victoria 

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 10:03 - 09 December 2025
Muhoozi hands over a copy of the book, 'Sowing the Mustard Seed' to Rt. Hon Moses Wetang'ula
The  meeting was held on the sidelines of the visit of the East Africa Bureau of Speakers to the Special Forces Command Headquarters in  Entebbe on Wednesday.
Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba and the Speaker of Parliament of Kenya Rt. Hon. Moses Wetang’ula  have held bilateral talks over equitable sharing of Lake Victoria resources. 

Moses Wetang’ula noted that they held talks to collaborate in developing a common security architecture for Lake Victoria to safeguard its ecosystem, environment, and shared resources. 

“In a tête-à-tête meeting with General Muhozi, I highlighted the importance of equitable sharing of the common resources of Lake Victoria,” he said before adding. 

“Of concern to me also was the issue of harassment faced by Kenyan fishermen from Uganda's lake security forces in Migingo, an issue acknowledged by Gen. Muhoozi; we emphasized the necessity for both countries to collaborate in developing a common security architecture for the lake.” 

The meeting follows recent debates over shared resources in the East Africa Community. 

Recently, President Yoweri Museveni sparked regional debate by claiming landlocked Uganda's right to the Indian Ocean, warning of future conflicts if access to ports like Kenya's Mombasa is restricted, viewing it as unfair for coastal nations to monopolize the sea, a stance clarified as advocating for deeper EAC integration for shared security, not hostility, but raising concerns about regional stability and access rights for landlocked states. 

