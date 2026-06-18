How to participate in Miss Uganda 2026

Miss Uganda Foundation has opened applications for Road to the Crown 2026 as it searches for the country’s next representative at the Miss World pageant.

The Miss Uganda Foundation has officially launched the Road to the Crown 2026, kicking off a nationwide search for the young woman who will succeed reigning queen Trivia Elle Muhoza and go on to represent Uganda at the Miss World pageant.

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Held at the Oppein Experience Room in Kampala on June 17, the launch brought together beauty queens, corporate partners, media personalities and cultural influencers for an evening that blended style, celebration and a shared commitment to empowering young women.

This year's edition carries the theme Beauty with a Purpose, a philosophy that organisers say continues to define the Miss Uganda brand 15 years after its revival.

Guests at the glamorous affair enjoyed signature cocktails, including the V&A Sherrito, V&A Queen and the classic Vangria, setting the mood for what promises to be another exciting season of pageantry.

One of the highlights of the evening was the appearance of Miss Uganda 2025 Trivia Elle Muhoza, accompanied by first runner-up Agatha Drakes Keine and second runner-up Gloria Katushabe. The trio used the occasion to appreciate the sponsors and partners who have stood by them throughout their reign.

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"We are deeply grateful for the support our partners have given us," said Muhoza. "I won't disappoint when I take to the global stage."

V&A Sherry, one of the pageant's key partners, reaffirmed its support for the initiative, saying the platform has become an avenue for nurturing confident and impactful young women.

"I'm incredibly proud that V&A Sherry gets to be part of a journey that gives young women the platform to become change-makers in society," said Roy Ronald Tumwizere, Brand Manager for V&A Sherry at Uganda Breweries Limited.

For Miss Uganda CEO Brenda Nanyonjo, the competition is about much more than beauty.

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"We have never seen Miss Uganda as merely a beauty pageant; we see it as a platform to transform lives," she said, adding that the foundation remains committed to producing women who are ambassadors for positive change.

As the organisation marks 15 years, Nanyonjo said this year's regional tours will begin on July 2 in Eastern Uganda before heading to West Nile, Northern Uganda, Western Uganda and finally the Central region.

The journey will culminate in the grand finale slated for October 10 at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel, where a new queen will be crowned and awarded a grand prize package courtesy of various sponsors.

Applications are now open to Ugandan women aged between 18 and 26. Interested contestants are required to possess a valid National ID or passport, have completed at least A-Level education or its equivalent, and meet the pageant's character and eligibility requirements.