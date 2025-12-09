Entebbe’s Aero Beach owner dies

Businessman Cornelius Kodet Lorika, best known as the owner of the famous Entebbe Aero Beach resort and also one of the earliest wealthy entrepreneurs from Karamoja is dead.

Businessman Cornelius Kodet Lorika, best known as the owner of the famous Entebbe Aero Beach resort and also one of the earliest wealthy entrepreneurs from Karamoja is dead.

According to a family statement, Kodet passed away on December 7, 2025 at his home in Entebbe.

He was also the proprietor of Mt. Moroto Hotel, one of the trailblazing modern leisure, entertainment and accommodation facilities in the Karamoja sub-region.

Captain Mike Mukula eulogised Kodet as one of the finest businessmen Uganda had.

“The LORD ALMIGHTY has recalled one of Uganda’s finest businessmen in Uganda and Karamoja business Icon KODET LORIKA CORNELIUS (RIP) last night in his house in Entebbe,” posted on X.

According to the burial program, the funeral service of the deceased will be held at All saints church Nakasero on 10 Wednesday 9 am to 11 am.