Gen Saleh to sue Ssemujju Nganda over Naads claim

Gen Saleh, whose real name is Caleb Akandwanaho last night issued a statement threatening to drag Hon Nganda to court for slandering him.

Genesis

Nganda recently accused Saleh, President Yoweri Museveni’s brother, of siphoning billions of shillings from the National Agricultural Advisory Services (NAADS).

The outspoken opposition legislator claimed in a televised interview that Gen Saleh's first action when he took over leadership at OWC was to withdraw Shs 97 billion to buy vehicles for its coordinators.

“NAADS had a budget of about Shs 450billion. The first thing that Saleh did (after the creation of OWC) was to remove 97 billion to buy pick-ups for the so-called coordinators,” he said.

Nganda was debating the recent controversial passing of the National Coffee Amendment Bill which Parliament passed amid pressure from President Yoweri Museveni.

Nganda questioned the president’s argument that the Uganda Coffee Development Agency (UCDA) was a burden to taxpayers.

He contrasted the agency's annual budget of Shs 45 billion with Shs 150 billion that is allocated to the president for donations alone.

The FDC MP further noted that when Museveni wanted his brother Saleh to access NAADS money, he launched incessant attacks on the agricultural agency, accusing it of inefficiency, the same way he has with UCDA.

Gen Saleh hits back

Hon Nganda's allegations, however, did not sit well with Gen Saleh.

The 64-year-old last night issued a brief statement, dispelling the claims and threatening to sue the Kira MP.

“Hon Ibrahim Nganda, If you want to know who ate NAADS money, please check the NAADS suppliers database at PPDA,” wrote the general.

“Stop tarnishing my name, otherwise I will sue you.”