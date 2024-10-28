Kumi's glamorous roundabout unveiled

The new roundabout, featuring a crested crane atop a vibrant flower design, was unveiled last week by the Executive Director of the Uganda National Roads Authority Mrs. Allen Kagina.

The monument, donated by Arab Contractors as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, reflects Ugandan cultural symbolism.

The crested crane, Uganda’s national bird, symbolises peace and resilience, while the floral base symbolises love and hospitality, embodying the warm and gentle character of the Ugandan people.

This artistic roundabout, located on a previously accident-prone spot, is part of an extensive road development project by UNRA and Arab Contractors. The project covers the construction and expansion of 20 kilometres of roads in Kumi and Pallisa towns, aiming to improve road infrastructure and safety for drivers and pedestrians alike.

Previously, this intersection was notorious for frequent vehicle crashes due to its high traffic volume along the Northern Corridor transit route, which connects major towns from Tororo to Gulu.

The new layout offers smoother navigation for heavy traffic, making it a safer transit point for commuters and commercial vehicles moving through this critical route.

The roundabout’s unique design includes large petal shapes arranged around a circular base, crafted with intricate stonework and surrounded by greenery.

The outer edges are adorned with geometric patterns in red and white, providing a vibrant contrast to the green centre.

At night, LED lights in blue, green, and white illuminate the structure, transforming it into a captivating landmark that attracts attention from locals and visitors alike.

Mrs. Kagina highlighted the roundabout’s dual purpose, noting its role in both traffic management and community beautification.