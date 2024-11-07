Nyege Nyege gears up with all-female lineup warm-up party at Safari Maze

This special event promises an evening filled with electrifying music, headlined by an all-female lineup of local and international talent, as Nyege Nyege continues its tradition of celebrating diversity, creativity, and the power of music.

Headlining the night is Janiz Supernova, a dynamic DJ from the UK, known for her high-energy sets and ability to ignite any dance floor. Joining her on stage are some of the finest female artists in Uganda’s music scene, including Flo Moon, Kampire, Reign Drops, Hibotep, and Lady Hash.

Each performer brings a distinct musical style, ranging from Afro-house and electronic beats to experimental and reggae sounds, ensuring an eclectic mix that embodies the essence of Nyege Nyege’s inclusive and boundary-pushing spirit.

Early Bird tickets for this highly anticipated warm-up party are available for just 10,000 UGX at www.tagticketing.com, with prices rising to 20,000 UGX at the gate.

Organisers recommend booking tickets early, as limited quantities are available and demand is expected to be high.

This event serves as the perfect prelude to the Nyege Nyege Festival, allowing attendees to experience the festival’s vibrant atmosphere in a more intimate setting.

The upcoming Nyege Nyege Festival, known for its unique blend of African and international music, has become a cultural highlight in East Africa. It draws artists and fans from around the globe who gather to celebrate music, art, and the collective energy that unites people. This year’s festival, scheduled for December, is expected to be as thrilling as ever, and the warm-up party offers a preview of the beats and vibes that fans can look forward to.

In addition to live music, the warm-up event promises a lively atmosphere where fans can dance, connect with friends, and make lasting memories.

Hosted by Safari Maze, Centenary Park, the party is supported by partners including Talent Africa Group, Uganda Waragi, NBS Plus One, and NRG Radio, all contributing to an experience that promises to be unforgettable.

Whether you’re a Nyege Nyege veteran or a first-timer looking to immerse yourself in one of Africa’s most talked-about music festivals, the warm-up party on 9 November is not to be missed.