Lydia Jazmine: the sexy style goddess

Indeed, there are particular attributes that sex up her wardrobes to ensure that if it ever malfunctions, it will do so on the side of being tastefully risqué.

So, pull up a chair as we list a few factors that make Lydia Jazmine a clothes horse riding herd on what it takes to conjure style out of a thread count.

Plunging necklines

Jazmine knows how to ‘show off the girls,’ so to speak. Her plunging necklines do not let her “twins” simply hang out like she is putting out.

She always manages to highlight her chest, while keeping it somewhat covered. Sure, sometimes she appears to have gone too far by throwing on a deep v-neckline, short skirt and sleeveless at a go.

That’s too much body artillery for an admirer who comes in peace. Still, she mostly dresses down in ways that leave her dressed up, perfectly.

Her décolletage (a woman's cleavage as revealed by a low neckline on a dress or top) makes the word décolletage essential to your gushing vocabulary.

Leather

When Jazmine throws on some leather, she looks like she would not be misplaced in a Prince video. Of course, if he were still alive.

He’d be alive to the textured leather adds to the feel of Jazmine’s palpable sex appeal.

This edgy fabric provides the soft detailing to every outfit she puts on when she wants to dial up the ‘Dayum’ factor of her sultry looks.

She maximises her assets

Jazmine has the kind of body that heralds her booty as a future you do not want to leave behind if you will.

Whether she goes with the off-the-shoulder, one-shoulder or halter, she is sure to leave her many admirers bug-eyed.

And when she throws on a very short skirt to go with that, you know somebody is definitely going to get hurt.