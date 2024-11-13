Kiira Motors now valued at $89 Million; EALA MPs impressed by progress

Kiira Motors, now valued at an impressive $89 million, or about Shs 327 billion stands as a symbol of East Africa’s progress toward economic integration and self-reliance, aligning with the goals of the East African Community (EAC) to boost regional economic growth through innovation and industrialisation.

EALA MPs Praise Kiira’s Achievements

The visit by the EALA legislators drew positive reactions, with MPs taking to social media to express their admiration. MP Jaquiline Amongin tweeted: “We are very proud of H.E. Yoweri Museveni for supporting this company from the onset. It now has a readily available market in the EAC and beyond. Extremely impressed by this effort.”

Another legislator, Gerald Siranda, echoed the sentiment, stating, “I, together with colleagues members, visited KiiraMotors Corporation, a vehicle plant in Jinja, as our outreach, and yes, we have been amazed by the impressive work that is ready for the EAC market.”

A Visionary Project Launched in Uganda

The journey of Kiira Motors began in 2011 when President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni launched the Kira EV at Makerere University, marking a pioneering step in e-mobility innovation on the continent.

Officially established as a state enterprise in 2018, Kiira Motors Corporation represents Uganda's strategic endeavour to become a hub of mobility innovation and industrialisation in Africa.

With the largest and most advanced bus manufacturing plant on the African continent, the Kiira Vehicle Plant has extensive capabilities.

It houses a body shop for frame assembly and manufacture, a paint shop for protection and decoration, a chassis line, a trim and assembly shop, and quality inspection and testing facilities.

Supported by a robust infrastructure for energy, water, and waste management, this facility is a testament to Uganda’s commitment to economic transformation and sustainable development.

Driving Economic Growth and Regional Integration

Kiira Motors’ operations are central to Uganda’s ambition of achieving tenfold economic growth by 2040, aiming to expand the nation’s GDP from $50 billion to $500 billion.

Through import substitution, job creation, and technology transfer, the Kiira Vehicle Plant contributes significantly to this goal.