Entebbe Airport sees 180k passengers in September, cargo volumes surge

According to the statement, 100,350 passengers arrived, while 88,360 departed, averaging 6,290 passengers per day, compared to 5,710 per day in September 2023.

Cargo volumes for September 2024 reached 5,739 metric tonnes, consisting of 3,701 tonnes of exports and 2,038 tonnes of imports.

Earlier in September, the Authority announced that the airport had reached a historic milestone in August 2024, recording its highest-ever passenger traffic. Luggya noted that the airport facilitated 212,701 international passengers that month, averaging 6,861 per day, the highest monthly total in its history. Of these, 108,055 were departures and 104,646 arrivals.

Luggya attributed this record to Uganda’s peak tourism season, which attracts thousands of European and American tourists visiting for summer holidays.

“Entebbe International Airport handled the highest number of passengers ever recorded in a single month in August 2024,” Luggya posted, highlighting the increasing global interest in Uganda’s tourism sector, known for its rich wildlife, stunning landscapes, and cultural experiences.

The August achievement surpassed the previous record of 198,961 passengers set in December 2023, which averaged 6,418 passengers per day. July 2024 recorded the third-highest traffic, with 195,909 passengers, reflecting steady growth in international travel to and from Uganda.