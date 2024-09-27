Evans Annang
Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
Articles written by the author
Uganda sport football
I regret not buying Arsenal at $2 billion; now it’s $4 billion - Dangote
Sports
Here are 5 ex-players who conducted DNA test on their children
Uganda sport football
10 footballers whose careers were marked by jail terms
News
Ghanaian MPs to start using local languages for parliamentary debates
Sports
Super Eagles: 5 times Nigeria went to the AFCON final and failed to win
Lifestyle
10 happenings inside the Royal Family that took over world news
Uganda Other Sports
Black Stars midfielder Afriyie Acquah signs for Iraqi club Al-Ouwa Al-Jawiya