Uganda vs South Africa: 12 arrested for selling fake tickets

Uganda Police have in custody 12 individuals who were nabbed selling fake tickets ahead of today's crucial CHAN 2024 match between Uganda and South Africa at Namboole Stadium.

The arrests were confirmed on Monday by Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke, hours before the do-or-die game.

It also comes after the local organising committee over the weekend announced that the match tickets had officially sold out.

Rusoke warned fans against falling victim to fraudulent sellers, urging them to watch the game on the nearest television screen if they missed the chance to purchase genuine online tickets.

"If you go into the portals and find that the tickets are over, go to your nearest screen and watch the game. But do not be convinced that by any magic or trick, you will enter Namboole with an online ticket. It will be embarrassing to you, and you could be arrested," he stated.

Historic Stakes for the Cranes

Uganda Cranes in training

The Uganda Cranes, who currently top Group C, need only a single point from the match to secure a historic spot in the quarter-finals for the first time in their CHAN history.

A victory would see them top the group, while a draw would also be enough to progress.

For South Africa, the stakes are even higher, as only a win will guarantee them a place in the knockout stage.

A Test of Resolve

The match is a culmination of a tightly contested group, with both sides looking to avoid relying on the outcome of the other Group C fixture.

The Cranes' recent performance has been promising, having secured two consecutive wins in the tournament—a first for the team in CHAN history.

Despite this momentum, they face a historically tough opponent, having never beaten South Africa in previous encounters.

The atmosphere at Namboole is expected to be electric, and Rusoke encouraged fans to arrive early, with gates opening at 3 pm, to avoid the risk of stampedes.