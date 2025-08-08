CHAN: Cranes coach, Fufa bosses grilled in State House meeting 

Uganda Cranes coach Morley Byekwaso and Federation of Uganda Football Association bosses have been grilled in a State House over Uganda Cranes' opening match performance in the ongoing 2024 Africa Nations Championships (CHAN).

According to a report by senior sports journalist Clive Kyazze, the top football bosses were summoned to State House following Uganda Cranes' humiliating defeat to Algeria in the CHAN opener at Nelson Mandela Stadium, Namboole, Kampala.

The Uganda Cranes were outplayed by the Desert Foxes, who easily sailed through Monday evening with a commanding 3-0 victory, leaving home fans crestfallen.

The State House meeting was reportedly chaired by the Sports Minister and First Lady Janet Museveni, who is the chairperson of the CHAN local organising committee- Uganda.

The sports minister was one of the high-profile guests at the match.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The minister of education and sports showed her disappointment with the Cranes' poor show against Algeria. According to the minister, the government has invested a lot of resources to make sure that Uganda hosts the tournament, but also the Cranes put on a good show,” Kyazze reported before adding.

“Different stakeholders at FUFA and the government were asked questions.”

According to Kyazze, the officials have been urged to ensure that ‘Cranes produce respectable results or go down fighting’.

Uganda faces Guinea today in their second group match. Guinea won its opening match 1-0 against Niger.