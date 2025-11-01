World Greatness Awards: Duke Patrick Businge crowned

The World Greatness Awards 2025 shifted the global conversation on human value, holding its ceremony on African soil for the first time at the spectacular Shukran Palace in Zanzibar.

The event was more than a gala; it marked a fundamental reordering, positioning Africa not just as a location for recognition, but as the origin point from which global honour is issued.

Leaders from over forty nations participated in what was called the making of a new human archive.

At the centre of this monumental shift was His Royal Greatness Duke Patrick Businge, the Founding Chancellor of Greatness University and originator of the Awards.

Duke Businge was officially crowned His Royal Greatness at the ceremony, a title signifying the highest honour within the movement.

His vision is defined by the belief that human purpose lies not in ego but in impact, moving beyond merely listing achievements to documenting and immortalising the human spirit of virtue and vision.

The Greatness movement is built on a two-pronged approach: honouring what we do (influence and service) and revealing who we are (essence and identity). These are recorded in the World Book of Greatness and the World Book of Eternal Greatness, forming a single continuum of human excellence. This framework invites the world into a new, deeper conversation about human worth, cementing the legacy flame of greatness burning from Africa to the world.