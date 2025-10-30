Nation Media Group under investigation - Speaker explains journalists ban

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, has confirmed that the decision to block journalists from the Nation Media Group (NMG) from accessing the legislative house is due to an "active investigation" being conducted by external authorities.

The Deputy Speaker's clarification comes after NMG Uganda released a strongly worded statement yesterday, condemning the blockade as an attack on media freedom and democratic principles.

Mr Tayebwa addressed the escalating controversy that saw NMG reporters denied entry to Parliament on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, which follows a similar, months-long blockade of NMG journalists from covering the President of Uganda.

"Yesterday, I promised to cross check with the Clerk of Parliament on the issue regarding NMG," Tayebwa stated in his address.

"So I cross checked and I have been told that there is an active investigation going on and parliament is only complying with the investigators. Once the investigation is complete, the parliament will reach out to the affected media houses."

The Deputy Speaker, however, refused to disclose the details of the probe, saying, "Unfortunately I cannot go into details about what the investigation is about."

Mr Tayebwa also took the opportunity to counter claims that Parliament was operating in secrecy following the media restrictions.

"I also want to clarify that parliament is not operating in darkness because I have seen some people trying to insinuate that. We are live on TV and social media for both our committees and plenary," he clarified.

He added that the national broadcaster, UBC TV, makes all recorded content freely available for use by any media house, and Members of Parliament remain free to interact with NMG journalists.

"So not being live on one TV channel does not mean that we are operating in darkness."

The Parliament’s actions drew fierce rebuke from Susan Nsibiwa, the Managing Director of NMG Uganda, who issued a public statement condemning the ban.

Nsibiwa noted that the group had received no formal communication explaining the reasons for either the Presidential or Parliamentary blockades, denying them the right of reply or due process.