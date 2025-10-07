Pulse logo
Winifred Nakandi to contest Nakawa East seat as independent

07 October 2025 at 08:38
Winifred Nakandi, a member of the Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP), has declared she will run as an independent candidate for the Nakawa East parliamentary seat in the 2026 elections, defying her party’s position.
Her decision pits her directly against Waiswa Mufumbiro, NUP’s deputy spokesperson and endorsed flagbearer.

Nakandi earlier withdrew from the Kampala Woman MP race, alleging irregularities in party card distribution. She said she remains loyal to NUP but criticised how the party treats members who fail to secure tickets.

“I am NUP and will always be NUP,” she said. “We shall run respectful campaigns and keep a cordial relationship despite differences.”

She urged the party not to view independents as outsiders, warning against widening rifts between leaders and members.

