Video: Ugandan woman fakes seizure to evade immigration arrest in Thailand

A 39-year-old Ugandan woman made a dramatic attempt to escape immigration officers in Thailand by pretending to have a seizure after being stopped for a routine document check.

The incident occurred on 7th February at Pattaya Beach, during a crackdown by immigration authorities following widespread social media criticism.

Many online users had raised concerns about large groups of tourists drinking alcohol, littering, and sleeping on the beach, prompting officials to conduct late-night inspections.

Attempted Escape and Dramatic Collapse

During the routine checks, officers approached the woman identified as Irene Nakyanzi, who was behaving suspiciously. However, instead of cooperating, she attempted to flee on foot, sparking a brief chase along the beach.

When officers caught up with her, Nakyanzi collapsed onto the sand, pretending to have a seizure, shocking both tourists and onlookers. However, immigration officers remained unconvinced by the act and proceeded to verify her documents.

Upon inspection of her passport, it was discovered that she had overstayed her visa by an astonishing 603 days. Nakyanzi had been illegally residing in Thailand since 15th June 2023 without any legal documentation.

Arrest and Legal Consequences

After receiving medical attention, Nakyanzi was taken into custody, where she now faces legal proceedings before being deported back to Uganda.

Authorities have warned foreign visitors to adhere to visa regulations, stressing that overstaying and attempting to evade immigration laws will not be tolerated.

Nakyanzi’s bizarre escape attempt has since gone viral, with many Ugandans reacting to the extreme lengths she went to in order to avoid arrest.