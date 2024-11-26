UPDF Boxing team shines with 4 gold medals at military games in Nigeria

The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) boxing team delivered an outstanding performance in the final bouts of the ongoing African Military Games in Abuja, Nigeria, on the night of Monday, November 25, 2024.

The team secured four gold medals and two silver medals, marking a triumphant showing.

In the men’s category, Private Ochan Geoffrey (light flyweight) was a standout performer, winning gold after defeating Nigeria’s Adegbamiji Akeem in just two minutes of the second round.

The team captain, Private Amoko Innocent (light welterweight), also clinched gold with a decisive victory over Nigeria’s Qozeem Qoyum.

However, not all matches went the UPDF’s way.

Private Jopyem James (bantamweight) and Private Jamidali Adam (cruiserweight) both earned silver medals after falling to Kenya’s Onaja Stephine and Algeria’s Kanoun Oussum, who claimed gold in their respective divisions.

In the women’s category, the UPDF team excelled, bringing home two gold medals. Private Kugonza Joyce (featherweight) outclassed Nigeria’s Pamilerin Akintayo, securing victory in the third minute of the second round.

Private Namutebi Erina (light welterweight) also impressed, defeating Nigeria’s Oben Blessing within regulation time.

Brigadier General Richard Karemire, the Joint Staff Officer for Formal Education, Sports, and Culture, praised the team and the leadership of the UPDF for their steadfast support.

“Special thanks go to our Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, for all the support given to us. The sportsmen have done great work; they prepared well for the tournament, and these are the fruits of hard work,” said Brig Gen Karemire.