UAE ambassador dismisses reports of visa ban on Ugandans

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) ambassador to Uganda has dismissed claims that his country has blocked visa access for Ugandans.

Speaking to New Vision by phone on September 18, 2025, Abdalle Hassan AlShamsi, the UAE envoy and head of mission in Kampala, said there has been no official communication about a visa ban.

“What is circulating is false,” AlShamsi stated.

His remarks followed reports alleging that the UAE, a top destination for Ugandans seeking jobs, would stop issuing visas to Ugandans from January 2026.

Over 100,000 Ugandans legally work in the UAE, mainly in low-skill jobs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The UAE, made up of seven emirates including Abu Dhabi and Dubai, has previously restricted visas for Ugandans.

In 2022, it halted the issuing of 30-day visit visas for Ugandans and citizens from 20 other nations.

Uganda’s Foreign Affairs permanent secretary, Vincent Bagiire, also told New Vision that no official notice had been sent to Kampala about any visa freeze.

He explained that the UAE only restricts applicants who fail to meet visa rules.

The denial comes amid online claims that visas had been suspended for citizens from several countries, including Uganda, Libya, Yemen, Lebanon, Bangladesh, Cameroon, Sudan and Somalia.

ADVERTISEMENT