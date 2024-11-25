Treasured Ajuna: Youngest political candidate eyeing for MP Youth Central 2026

#FeatureByTreasured Ajuna

Treasured Ajuna, a 22-year-old from Ntungamo District, has set his sights on becoming the Central Youth Member of Parliament in Uganda’s 2026 elections. Born to Herbert Mujuni and Debrah Nahabwe, Ajuna’s upbringing and education have shaped his ambition to represent and address the pressing concerns of the youth in the Central Region.

Ajuna completed his O-Level education at Kajjansi Progressive Secondary School and later his A-Level at Old Kampala Secondary School. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Business Statistics at Makerere University Business School (MUBS).

Though some critics point out that he is not a native Muganda, Ajuna has been a resident of Kansanga Kiggundu Zone since 2010. This long-standing presence in Kampala has given him insight into the systemic challenges and issues affecting youth in the region, which he aims to tackle if elected.

Driving change for Uganda’s youth

Ajuna Treasured is determined to address unemployment among the youth by advocating for vocational skills training that prioritises creating job makers rather than job seekers. He believes that instead of distributing funds through projects like Emyooga, the government should invest in constructing more vocational training institutes. According to him, these institutions would provide sustainable solutions to youth unemployment.

Ajuna also highlights the urgent need for more mental health centres across Uganda. Citing the rising cases of drug abuse and mental health challenges among young people, he stresses that Uganda’s reliance on a single major mental health facility, Butabika Hospital, is inadequate. He envisions a future where mental health support is decentralised and accessible to all Ugandans.

In addition, Ajuna is committed to reforming Uganda’s education system, which he describes as outdated and unspecialised. He points out that the lack of focus on students’ interests often leads to poor academic performance and high dropout rates. Ajuna plans to push for curriculum reforms that align education with students' passions and career goals.

To ensure education for all, Ajuna aims to advocate for reduced fees in private schools, which he says discourage many parents from sending their children to school. He believes affordable education is key to reducing inequality and empowering future generations.

A youth-driven vision for Central Region

Ajuna’s campaign is rooted in addressing the realities faced by young people in Kampala and the Central Region. His deep understanding of the systemic issues, from unemployment to mental health and education, places him as a strong voice for the youth.

As the 2026 elections approach, Treasured Ajuna’s bold vision for youth empowerment and practical solutions may resonate with the young electorate eager for change.