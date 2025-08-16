Tragedy as 22-year-old man dies during UPDF recruitment

A routine Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) recruitment exercise in Apac District was marred by tragedy on Friday, following the death of a 22-year-old applicant.

The young man, identified as Dono Solomon, collapsed shortly after completing a mandatory physical fitness run, a compulsory stage of the recruitment process.

According to Apac Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Andrew Onyuk, Solomon received immediate attention from the on-site medical personnel.

“He was rushed in an ambulance, which was following the runners, to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, upon arrival, he could not make it,” Mr Onyuk stated, describing the incident as "very unfortunate."

Official Response and Condolences

In the wake of the incident, officials extended their heartfelt condolences to the deceased's family. Col David Opeero, the head of the recruitment team, confirmed the tragedy, noting that despite the "prompt evacuation and first aid," Solomon had passed away.

A post-mortem examination was initiated at Apac Government Hospital to determine the precise cause of death. Mr Onyuk also reported that another applicant who collapsed during the initial run was attended to by the medical team and successfully stabilised, highlighting the readiness of the emergency response on site.

Despite the solemn atmosphere, the recruitment exercise proceeded as planned in Apac and neighbouring Kwania districts.

In Apac, a total of 56 out of 91 shortlisted candidates were successfully recruited. This number included 44 male and 10 female regular recruits, as well as two male professionals.

Similarly, in Kwania District, 38 of the 75 shortlisted applicants passed the rigorous assessment.