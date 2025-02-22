Traffic disruptions expected as repairs commence next week on Entebbe Expressway

The Ministry of Works and Transport (MOWT) has announced planned maintenance works along the Kampala–Entebbe Expressway, set to begin on Wednesday, 26th February 2025.

The 14-day project aims to address underground water seepage, which has contributed to the deterioration of pavement layers and weakened the road surface in key sections.

The works are expected to cause some disruptions to traffic flow, with authorities advising motorists to plan accordingly.

Key Affected Sections and Scope of Work

The maintenance efforts will focus on the Exit Ramp at Kajjansi towards the Old Entebbe Road and a section at Kilometre 17+000 near the Pepsi Cola factory (Busega–Mpala section).

The Ministry has engaged China Construction and Communications Company Ltd (CCCC), which was notified to address these defects under the warranty guarantee obligation with the Government of Uganda.

According to the Permanent Secretary of MOWT, Bageya Waiswa, the works will involve:

Installing subsurface drains to eliminate water buildup beneath the pavement.

Milling and resurfacing affected areas.

Adding edge kerbs to direct surface water to appropriate drainage channels.

Measures to Minimise Traffic Disruptions

The Ministry has instructed the contractor to ensure effective traffic management during the maintenance period. Measures will be taken to minimise disruptions and keep traffic moving as smoothly as possible. Motorists were advised to exercise patience and follow traffic diversion signs as work progresses.

Speaking about the intervention, Bageya Waiswa apologised for the inconvenience and assured the public that the project would result in a safer and more durable road surface.