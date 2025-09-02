Top skills employers want in Uganda and how to get them

In Uganda’s competitive job market, employers are looking for more than just technical skills. They want candidates who can adapt, communicate well, and solve problems.

Here’s a look at the top skills employers want and how you can develop them.

Communication skills

Clear communication is essential in every workplace. Employers want employees who can express ideas well, both in writing and verbally.

How to improve: Practice speaking and writing clearly. Join speaking clubs or take writing courses to improve your confidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Problem-solving

The ability to solve problems creatively is highly valued. Companies want workers who can think outside the box to tackle challenges.

How to improve: Work on real-life problems, participate in group discussions, or take part in brain teasers to sharpen your problem-solving skills.

Digital literacy

As technology grows, employers seek employees who are comfortable with digital tools and platforms.

ADVERTISEMENT

How to improve: Take online courses in basic software, learn how to use tools like Excel, or even explore digital marketing and coding courses.

Teamwork and collaboration

Being able to work well with others is essential. Employers value individuals who can collaborate efficiently with teams.

How to improve: Volunteer for team projects or take part in group activities to develop cooperation skills.

Time management

ADVERTISEMENT

Employers want employees who can manage their time efficiently, meet deadlines, and juggle tasks.

How to improve: Use a planner or calendar to organise tasks and practise prioritising.

Leadership

Employers look for individuals who can motivate others and take charge when necessary.

How to improve: Take on leadership roles in your community or workplace, or attend leadership workshops to gain experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

By focusing on these skills, you’ll be better equipped to stand out to employers and succeed in your career.

Meanwhile, if you want to boost your skills and stand out in the competitive job market, you can join BrighterMonday’s Soft Skills training session this Thursday, September 4.