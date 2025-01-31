Top 25 biggest sports betting wins of all time

Pulse Ghana ranks the biggest wins in the history of sports betting as provided by the Punters Page.

25. Adrian Hayward – £25,000 on a £200 Bet

In 2005, Liverpool fan Adrian Hayward placed a £200 bet on midfielder Xabi Alonso to score from his own half in an FA Cup match against Luton Town. Alonso's stunning goal in the 2006 match at odds of 125-1 earned Hayward a whopping £25,000, making it one of football's biggest betting wins.

24. Anonymous Punters – $76,000 on a $0.10 Bet

Two bettors in Saratoga Springs, USA, made headlines with a superfecta wager, where they predicted the top four horses in the exact order. With the odds stacked at 88/1, the pair won a surprising $76,000 (about £58,000) from their $0.10 bet.

23. Tayla Polia – $105,000 on a $5 Bet

With only one previous bet, Tayla Polia placed a 15-leg parlay on the NFL, and miraculously, it paid off. Winning at 20,000-to-1 odds, she collected $105,000 (around £80,000) from her $5 wager, securing one of the biggest sports betting wins for a novice bettor.

22. Gerry McIlroy – £100,000 on a £200 Bet

In 2004, Gerry McIlroy placed a £200 bet on his 15-year-old son Rory winning the British Open within ten years at 500-1 odds. When Rory triumphed over Sergio Garcia and Rickie Fowler, McIlroy's foresight earned him £100,000, making it a memorable win for both father and son.

21. Nicholas Newlife – £101,840 on a £1,520 Bet

Nicholas Newlife’s legendary bet on Roger Federer’s future Wimbledon successes came to fruition after a decade. Newlife placed £1,520 on Federer’s Wimbledon victories, which were realized in 2009, yielding £101,840. Tragically, Newlife passed away before he could enjoy the winnings, which were donated to Oxfam.

20. Peter Edwards – £125,000 on a £50 Bet

In a heartwarming bet, Peter Edwards wagered £50 in 1996 that his grandson, Harry Wilson, would play for Wales’ national football team. Edwards’ faith in his grandson’s talent paid off when Wilson debuted for Wales, earning him a £125,000 payout.

19. Mick Gibbs – £157,000 on a £2.50 Bet

Mick Gibbs placed a £2.50 accumulator bet across nine football games in Europe in 1999. With correct predictions, he bagged £157,000, but this win was only a warm-up for an even bigger triumph to come.

18. Richard Hopkins – £165,000 on Several Bets

In 1998, Richard Hopkins began placing bets on Lewis Hamilton after being impressed by his go-karting skills. Over the next decade, Hopkins bet £200 on Hamilton winning a Grand Prix by 23 and the World Championship by 25. When Hamilton won his first F1 title in 2008, Hopkins was rewarded with £165,000.

17. Vegas Dave – $200,000 on a $20,000

Bet Dave Oancea, known as Vegas Dave, placed a $20,000 bet on Holly Holm defeating Ronda Rousey at UFC 193 in 2015. The underdog win earned him a staggering $200,000 (about £150,000).

16. Anonymous Punter – $250,000 on an $8,500 Bet

In 2017, an unnamed bettor from MGM Resorts placed an $8,500 parlay bet, predicting five NFL results correctly. His efforts were rewarded with $250,000 (around £191,000), marking one of the biggest wins of that NFL season.

15. Anonymous Punter – £200,000 on a £100 Bet

Leicester City’s surprise Premier League title win in 2015 shocked football fans. One anonymous bettor, however, had placed a £100 wager on Leicester winning the league at 5000/1 odds, earning £200,000.

14. Anonymous Punter – $305,375 on a $5 Bet

A Las Vegas bettor made history in 2016 by placing a $5 parlay on 12 basketball games, including NBA matchups. The lucky prediction earned him $305,375 (around £233,000), making it one of the most rewarding small bets ever.

13. Erick Lindgren – $340,000 on a Bet Placed by Other Professional Players

Poker professional Erick Lindgren defied expectations in a bet with fellow pros, where he played four rounds of golf in Las Vegas, shooting under 100 each time. His success earned him a cool $340,000 (£259,000), proving his skill and stamina.

12. Anonymous Punter – $375,000 on a $500 Bet

In 2011, an anonymous bettor in Las Vegas placed $250 on the St. Louis Cardinals winning the National League pennant and another $250 on them winning the World Series. With the Cardinals' victory, the bettor walked away with $375,000 (about £286,000).

11. Phil Mickelson – $560,000 on a $20,000 Bet

Golf champion Phil Mickelson bet $20,000 on the Baltimore Ravens winning the Super Bowl before the 2000 NFL season. His successful bet earned him $560,000 (around £426,000) without needing an accumulator.

10. Mick Gibbs – £500,000 on a £0.30 Bet

Mick Gibbs, the roofer who hit the jackpot in 1999 with a £2.50 bet, had a second remarkable win in 2001. This time, he placed a £0.30 bet on a 15-leg accumulator, earning £500,000 after predicting 14 games correctly and Bayern Munich's penalty win in the final match.

9. Darren Yates' Magnificent Seven – £550,000 on a £62 Bet

In 1996, Darren Yates placed £62 on a bet that jockey Frankie Dettori would win all seven races at Ascot. Dettori did just that, securing £550,000 for Yates in what became known as "The Magnificent Seven."

8. Anonymous Punter – £585,000 on an £0.80 Bet

In 2011, an anonymous punter placed an 19-match accumulator with William Hill, betting just 80 pence. When all predictions came true, including a dramatic last-minute Liverpool win, the bettor walked away with £585,000.

7. Charles Barkley – $800,000 on a $500,000 Bet

NBA legend Charles Barkley earned $800,000 (around £608,000) when the New England Patriots, underdogs in the 2002 Super Bowl, defeated the St. Louis Rams. His bold bet paid off handsomely, cementing his place in betting history.

6. James Adducci – $1.2 Million on an $85,000 Bet

James Adducci took a bold risk when he bet $85,000 on Tiger Woods to win the 2019 Masters. Despite Woods’ 11-year championship drought, Adducci’s gamble paid off, earning him $1.2 million (about £760,000).

5. Mike Futter – £800,000 on Betting His Own Horse

In 2003, Mike Futter, the owner of Monty’s Pass, not only watched his horse win but also placed bets on its victory at odds of 40/1. He earned £800,000, including £348,000 for owning the horse.

4. Fred Craggs – £1 Million on a £0.50 Bet

In 2008, Fred Craggs placed a £0.50 bet on an eight-fold accumulator. When all predictions were correct, Craggs won an incredible £1 million. He was unaware of the win until he returned to collect his prize.

3. Steve Whiteley – £1.5 Million on a £2 Bet

Steve Whiteley’s £2 bet on six horses at the races in 2011 earned him a staggering £1.5 million. One of his picks had lost every race prior, but it proved a lucky choice, making it one of the biggest betting wins ever.

2. Vegas Dave – $2.5 Million on a $140,000 Bet

Vegas Dave took a huge risk when he bet $140,000 on the Kansas City Royals to win the 2015 World Series. His gamble paid off, earning him $2.5 million (about £1.9 million) when the Royals defeated the Mets.

1. Billy Walters – $3.5 Million on a Successful Bet