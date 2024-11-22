Teachers protest poor pay at Kampala Parents' School owned by Sudhir Ruparelia

Teachers at Kampala Parents' School, located in Naguru, have staged a protest over their poor pay at the primary school.

The school, owned by businessman Sudhir Ruparelia, believed to be Uganda’s wealthiest individual, is part of his wider business empire that spans several sectors, including education.

A video shared on social media shows teachers expressing their frustrations, with one teacher stating, "How can you work in a shop where you cannot eat something?"

Teachers also claimed that they are being locked indoors to prevent them from speaking out.

The teachers allege that there is discrimination in pay, with Indian employees receiving preferential treatment. They claimed that a gatekeeper earns as much as Shs3 million, while teachers only take home a net pay of Shs600,000.