Police shares new details on senior officer found dead at home

Uganda Police has released new information about Senior Police Officer Musa Walugembe, a 45-year-old Superintendent of Police, found dead in his home in Najjanankumbi, Kampala.

SSP Patrick Onyango, Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, said police received the report on September 3, 2025, at 12:09AM and rushed to the scene.

"Walugembe lived alone and had locked himself inside. Police broke the door to enter," Onyango said.

Police recorded witness statements and examined the scene.

They took the body to Mulago City Mortuary for a postmortem to find the cause of death.

Preliminary findings showed no injuries or bruises.

Neighbours said Walugembe had recently complained of chest pain.

He was last seen alive on Saturday, August 30, 2025.

Uganda Police Force has sent condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues.

The Minister of State for Youth and Children Affairs, Balaam Barugahara, first announced Walugembe’s death on social media on Wednesday morning.