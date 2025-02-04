Police names scammers behind WhatsApp fraud targeting Ugandans

The Uganda Police has named individuals allegedly behind a rising wave of mobile fraud targeting WhatsApp users, warning the public to remain vigilant against their tactics.

According to Police Public Relations Officer ACP Kituuma Rusoke, authorities have received numerous reports of cybercriminals hijacking WhatsApp accounts and using them to swindle unsuspecting individuals.

"We have received numerous reports regarding hackers and fraudsters targeting mobile telephone users," ACP Rusoke stated in a press release issued on Monday, February 3.

He identified the suspects as Dr. Howell Kirui (+254735002953), Dominic Kosek (+254754033882), Ezra (+254787947086), and Kibet Kinandet (+254105218443).

These individuals allegedly block a victim’s WhatsApp account and send a verification code, falsely claiming that the user needs to send money for the registration process.

"They further persuade you to send additional money with promises of receiving large sums on your MTN line via Safaricom," ACP Rusoke added.

Once the fraudsters gain access to a victim’s WhatsApp, they send messages to contacts and groups, falsely claiming the victim has received millions of shillings, creating a ploy to extract more money from unsuspecting users.

The police have urged the public to remain cautious, report cases of mobile fraud, and avoid engaging with suspicious messages. Victims are encouraged to report incidents to law enforcement and only rely on official communication channels provided by service providers.