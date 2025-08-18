Police list major violations that affect children during August holidays

Children across Uganda have begun their second term holidays, prompting fresh warnings from police about rising violations during school breaks.

The Uganda Police Force records numerous cases involving children's rights violations, accidents, parental negligence, and offences between children during holiday periods.

Sexual abuse represents the most prevalent threat. Perpetrators include guardians, neighbours, village troublemakers around trading centres, relatives, coaches, and trainers.

"During holidays, children are often sent away from their homes, increasing their vulnerability," said Assistant Commissioner of Police Rusoke Kituuma, the Uganda Police Force spokesperson.

"We also encounter cases of sexual activity between children."

Police frequently observe corporal punishment cases involving intentional physical force causing pain or injury.

This widespread practice sometimes causes serious injuries and destabilises families, particularly when suspects are household breadwinners.

"Many offenders claim ignorance or show remorse only after it is too late," Kituuma noted.

Labour exploitation and harmful employment present additional concerns. Ugandan law prohibits engaging children in activities harming their health or development.

Dangerous work includes exposure to torture, sexual abuse, underground work, dangerous heights, confined spaces, hazardous machinery, heavy loads, chemicals, extreme temperatures, and excessive noise.

Some bars exploit children in pornographic performances known locally as "ebimansulo."

Criminal recruitment draws children into rogue village groups. Neglect is common in slum areas, where parents abandon children in locked homes whilst engaging in activities including prostitution.

"This creates severe risks, including fire-related tragedies if children are left unattended," Kituuma warned. "Cases involving parents leaving candles burning unattended pose similar dangers."

Police register incidents where parents seek illegal compensation from suspects after child abuse - a practice called "sorting" locally.

Kituuma urged parents to keep emergency contact numbers for police and local council chairpersons readily available.