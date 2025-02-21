PHOTOS: Inside the Police Raid at NUP

In an operation mounted on Friday, February 21, the Uganda Police Force, in collaboration with other security agencies, conducted searches at the National Unity Platform (NUP) headquarters in Kavule and their premises in Kamwokya, Kampala.

The police said that these actions were in response to reports of unauthorized military drills at these locations.

NUP leader Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, condemned the raids, alleging that security forces forcibly entered his office after hours of searching other areas, potentially planting incriminating materials. He reported earlier in the day that all roads leading to the NUP offices had been blocked, effectively isolating the premises.

In a related development, Bobi Wine announced the release of NUP's head of mobilisation, Chairman Nyanzi Fred, who had been missing for four days. Nyanzi was reportedly subjected to incommunicado detention and torture before being released near his home. The police, however, refuted claims regarding Nyanzi's detention, with spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke stating that such allegations were untrue and urging for responsible communication.

Bobi Wine also highlighted the abduction of comrades Achileo Kivumbi and Wakabi Smart, who were allegedly seen under heavy security at Nansana police station, and the continued disappearance of comrade Gaddafi.

He attributed these actions to President Museveni and his son, expressing concerns over unidentified armed men patrolling his residence and threats to his life.

The police have maintained that their operations are lawful and aimed at addressing security concerns. However, NUP leaders argue that these actions are part of a broader strategy to intimidate and suppress opposition voices.