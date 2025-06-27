PHOTOS: Fire destroys home of late DP present Ssemogerere

A devastating fire has destroyed the residence of the late Dr. Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere, former President of the Democratic Party, located in Lubaga, a suburb of Kampala, leaving the local community deeply unsettled.

The blaze erupted on Friday afternoon and swiftly engulfed the property, despite efforts by both local residents and firefighters to control the spread.

Eyewitnesses described moments of alarm and urgency as neighbours scrambled to contain the fire using any containers available, but their efforts were ultimately overwhelmed by the intensity of the flames.

Police officers promptly arrived at the scene to assist in managing the situation. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

Nevertheless, the incident has evoked a profound emotional response from the neighbourhood, where Dr. Ssemogerere is remembered for his modesty and steadfast moral character.

Residents expressed that the property held historical and symbolic significance, representing more than just a family dwelling.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, with authorities yet to release an official explanation.

Dr. Ssemogerere, who passed away in 2022 at the age of 90, was a prominent figure in Ugandan politics.

He led the Democratic Party for over twenty years and held several ministerial positions throughout his career.

His Lubaga home was widely regarded as an emblem of political heritage and understated leadership.

This incident highlights growing concerns about fire safety in Uganda’s urban areas.

Police records indicate that more than 1,100 fire incidents were documented in 2023, with frequent attribution to electrical malfunctions and substandard installations.