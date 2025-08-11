Museveni pardons man who knocked his convoy 

President Yoweri Museveni has granted clemency to a man who was accused of knocking and damaging his vehicles.

Museveni last week directed police in Mayuge district to release the vehicle which was involved in the accident.

This followed an appeal by Deputy Prime Minister Hon Rukia Nakadama about the plight of the unnamed man.

" There is a young man who knocked your vehicles, but up to now, his car was impounded, and the police will not release it because they say they have no authority to do so," said Nakadama.

President Yoweri Museveni

“I am bringing this message to you because every time I come here, he pleads with me. There is even when he came to my home, telling me that his car was his only source of income, and now it is impounded.”

President Museveni, in response, said he had forgiven the man and directed that his impounded vehicle be released.

"The young man whose vehicle knocked my vehicle, I forgive him. The police commander should give him back his vehicle”