Mary Karooro succumbed to 'campaign accident injuries'

The family of the late Mary Karooro Okurut, a veteran politician, author, and former minister, is in the process of finalising her burial arrangements following her death on Monday night in Nairobi, Kenya.

She was 70 years old. The Minister for Security, Hon. Jim Muhwezi, mourned Hon Karooro, describing her sudden passing as “tragic”

Muhwezi told reporters that her death was a result of injuries she sustained while campaigning in the West Nile region.

The late Karooro had been campaigning for the position of National Member of Parliament for the Elderly.

“She has succumbed to those injuries,” he said.

The news has shocked many, with various stakeholders describing her as a humble and incorruptible servant leader.

The Fatal Road Crash

More details have since emerged regarding the circumstances of her passing.

Sources indicate that Karooro sustained severe injuries in a road accident last month while returning from a consultative meeting in Nebbi district.

The crash left her with a broken pelvic bone. She was initially admitted to Nakasero Hospital in Kampala for treatment before being airlifted to Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi for specialised medical care.

