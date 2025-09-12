Museveni names Mbarara flag loser Bonnie Kashaija as PDM head, replacing Kaliisa

President Yoweri Museveni has appointed Bonny Kashaija, a politician who recently lost in the NRM primaries for Mbarara City, to lead the Parish Development Model (PDM).

Kashaija will replace the current National Deputy Coordinator, Joverine Kaliisa, who also served previously as the Ibanda District Woman MP.

The announcement came after a meeting between the President and two defeated incumbents in Mbarara, Hon Kashaija and Michael Tusiime.

Kashaija lost to Rita Akatukwasa while Tusiime lost to Christopher Bakashaba in the hotly contested primaries. Both were incumbents.

While there had been concerns that the two incumbents, who publicly contested the election results, were to contest as independent candidates, they were convinced in a mediation process led by Ugandan Ambassador to the UN Adonia Ayebare not to stand in the general elections next year

Following last night’s meeting, President Museveni expressed gratitude to both Kashaija and Tusiime for their patriotic decision.

"I want to thank Hon. Michael Tusiime and Hon. Bonny Kashaija for patriotically agreeing not to stand for elections as independents in order not to divide our people," Museveni stated.

He also promised to look into their grievances regarding the primaries, which they had described as having a "criminal angle."

He added, “They have agreed not to contest as independents in order not to divide our party and people, and I am very happy with them

“I have deployed Kashaija to do the work of PDM, replacing Kaliisa, who was there, and I will see how to deploy Tusiime as well.”

In response to his new role, Bonny Kashaija expressed his commitment to the NRM and the country.

"I promise that I will work tirelessly to promote the NRM. We shall be at the forefront," he said. He specifically mentioned his dedication to the President's 4-acre model, which is a core component of the Parish Development Model, aimed at lifting Ugandans out of poverty.

Tusiime, for his part, also agreed to work together for the good of the party and the country, emphasising the need to educate people on poverty eradication. President Museveni noted that he would also find a role for Tusiime.

Kashaija’s appointment means that he will take over from Kaliisa, who previously served as the National Deputy Coordinator of the Parish Development Model.

Kaliisa's political career includes her time as the district woman representative for Ibanda from 2016 to 2021.