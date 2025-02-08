Museveni in Tanzania for key EAC-SADC Summit as DRC conflict escalates

A joint summit between the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) kicks off today in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, as leaders seek urgent solutions to the escalating conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni was among the first to arrive for the high-stakes meeting, while South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was expected shortly after.

DRC President Félix Tshisekedi chose to participate virtually, though his Prime Minister, Judith Suminwa, is attending in person.

Also present at the summit are Rwandan President Paul Kagame and Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The meeting marks the first time in months that leaders from Rwanda and the DRC are engaging on a diplomatic platform since their failed peace talks in Angola last December.

The summit comes amid increasing tensions between Rwanda and the DRC, with Kinshasa demanding the "immediate withdrawal of Rwandan troops," the reopening of Goma Airport for humanitarian aid, and sanctions against Rwanda.

The meeting is particularly crucial as both EAC and SADC have differing perspectives on resolving the crisis in eastern Congo.

The EAC favours direct negotiations between the Congolese government and the M23 rebels, a stance rejected by President Tshisekedi, who prefers a military approach. As a result, he replaced the EAC’s peacekeeping force in the DRC with an SADC-led mission, which demands the withdrawal of Rwandan forces from Congolese territory before considering peace talks.

For Rwanda, a key issue is the presence of SADC troops in the DRC, which Kigali describes as "offensive." It is pushing for the withdrawal of both SADC and Burundian forces, making the summit a critical moment for potential compromises.

The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres warned that the conflict is at a “pivotal moment”, cautioning that it "risks engulfing the entire region."

Goma Crisis Worsens as Rebels Advance

Meanwhile, fighting on the ground has intensified, with M23 rebels seizing Goma, the largest city in eastern DRC, last week. The insurgents then captured Nyabibwe, a strategic mining town in South Kivu province, on Wednesday, pushing towards Bukavu, the provincial capital.

The situation has triggered panic across the region, with reports of schools, businesses, and universities suspending activities. The Catholic University of Bukavu has already halted classes indefinitely.