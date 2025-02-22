More photos from police raid on NUP properties

The Uganda Police Force has released additional details regarding recent raids on National Unity Platform (NUP) properties.

In a statement issued on Saturday, February 22, the police explained that on Friday, February 21, 2025, a joint security operation was carried out at the NUP headquarters in Kavule and at their premises in Kamwokya, Kampala City.

According to the statement, the search at the Kamwokya location was completed on February 21, while the operation at the Kavule headquarters concluded on the afternoon of February 22.

“The Uganda Police Force reports that several exhibits were recovered from these premises and will be used as evidence,” the statement read, adding that further updates regarding the operation would be provided as necessary.

The raids were launched in response to reports of unauthorised military drills at these sites and were conducted in collaboration with other security agencies.

NUP leader Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, has condemned the raids. He alleged that security forces had forcibly entered his office after an extended search of other areas, suggesting that incriminating materials might have been planted.

Earlier in the day, he reported that all roads leading to the NUP offices had been blocked, effectively isolating the premises.

In a related development, Bobi Wine announced the release of NUP’s head of mobilisation, Chairman Nyanzi Fred, who had been missing for four days. It was claimed that Nyanzi had been subjected to incommunicado detention and torture before being released near his home.

However, police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke refuted these allegations, urging responsible communication and asserting that the claims were untrue.