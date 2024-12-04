Mathias Mpuuga on why Uganda needs multiple Electoral Commissions

Former Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Mathias Mpuuga, has called for key electoral reforms in Uganda, inspired by his recent experience as an election observer in the United States.

During his time there, Mpuuga had the opportunity to witness the electoral process firsthand, particularly in Maryland, where he observed the counting of votes.

He noted how votes were cast, stored, and counted several days after polling, without the public questioning the results.

This level of transparency, he pointed out, is far from what is experienced in Uganda, where the election process is often met with suspicion and distrust.

One of the key takeaways from Mpuuga’s US visit was the high degree of independence granted to electoral officials.

“I have not seen the military patrolling the streets and polling centres, nor any election official attempting to influence voters,” he said.

“The level of independence of the electoral officials is most disarming.”

Mpuuga contrasted this with the situation in Uganda, where many believe the Electoral Commission lacks autonomy, often leaving citizens sceptical of election results.

The Case for Decentralised Electoral Commissions

Mpuuga believes Uganda could benefit greatly from adopting a similar system to the one in the US, where each state has its own independent electoral commission.

He is particularly interested in applying this model at the district level in Uganda, with each district functioning as the centre of the election process.

In his view, each district should have its own electoral commission that handles voting, counting, and announcing results, making the process more localised and less reliant on Kampala.

The former opposition leader’s proposal would make each district the final authority on its election results, reducing the need for central government intervention.

“Each district should have its own commission, and what is done and announced there should be final,” Mpuuga argued.

This approach, he believes, would not only improve the transparency of the electoral process but also encourage greater public trust in the outcomes of elections.

Electoral Reform Proposals for 2026

Mpuuga has been working on a series of broader electoral reforms.

As a Member of Parliament for Nyendo-Mukungwe Division and a Commissioner in Parliament, Mpuuga has already submitted notices of motion to Speaker Anita Among, requesting that space be allocated on the Order Paper for consideration of his Bills.

These Bills aim to amend several key pieces of legislation, including the Constitution, the Presidential Elections Act, and the Electoral Commission Act, ahead of the 2026 general elections.

Among the most contentious proposals is a Constitutional Amendment Bill that seeks to introduce proportional representation and reduce the size of Parliament.

If passed, this amendment could reshape Uganda’s legislative body.