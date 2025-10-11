Law Society calls for new IGG Naluzze resignation

The Uganda Law Society (ULS) has called on newly appointed Inspector General of Government (IGG) Lady Justice Aisha Naluzze Batala to resign from the Judiciary before assuming her new role.

The lawyers body is warning that failure to do so would breach the Constitution and undermine the integrity of the office.

ULS Welcomes Appointment but Raises Constitutional Concerns

In a statement released on Friday, the ULS welcomed Justice Naluzze’s appointment following her confirmation by Parliament but said her continued membership in the Judiciary Service would be unconstitutional.

The Society cited Article 223(4) of the Constitution, which prohibits the IGG from holding any other office of emolument in the public service.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ULS also referenced the Constitutional Court’s ruling in Jim Muhwezi & Others v Attorney General (2008), which held that appointing a sitting judge as IGG violates the doctrine of separation of powers.

Parliamentary Vetting Completed

Parliament’s Appointments Committee yesterday vetted several presidential nominees, including Justice Naluzze, for their new positions.

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa who chaired the said they would submit its recommendations to the President for further action.

Legal Basis for the Call

According to Section 20 of the Administration of the Judiciary Act, a judicial officer assigned to a non-judicial institution must either take unpaid leave not exceeding three years or retire.

ADVERTISEMENT

Given that the IGG’s term lasts four years, renewable once, the ULS argued that Justice Naluzze’s appointment effectively ends her judicial tenure.

Integrity and Rule of Law at Stake

The ULS, through its Vice President Asiimwe Anthony, urged Justice Naluzze to step down from the bench before being sworn in to “avoid litigation and potential disruption” of the Inspectorate’s operations.

The Society further warned that failure to comply would constitute a violation of both the Constitution and the Judiciary Act, adding that it would leave a “permanent blemish” on her integrity.

ADVERTISEMENT