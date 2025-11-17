KIU student arrested for impersonating UACE candidate in Rukungiri

Police in Rukungiri have arrested a 23-year-old university student for impersonating a registered candidate during the ongoing Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education exams.

Kigezi Regional Police spokesperson Elly Maate identified the suspect as Cleophas Mbamanyire, a Bachelor of Arts with Education student at Kampala International University, Luweero Campus.

Police say Mbamanyire was hired to sit the exam for a candidate named Brenda Akampurira.

He was caught on Thursday at about 11:00 a.m. while writing the General Paper at Bugangari Secondary School.

The UNEB chief invigilator, Ambrose Masiko, became suspicious after noticing differences in the candidate details and questioned him. Verification later confirmed that Mbamanyire was not the registered candidate.

He was arrested on the spot and taken to Rukungiri Police Station, where he remains in custody as investigations continue.

Maate said police will also probe whether other people helped organise the impersonation.

This incident comes days after two teachers in Kisoro were arrested during the Primary Leaving Examinations for allegedly aiding malpractice.

The suspects were found with unauthorised examination materials.

UNEB has repeatedly warned that exam malpractice is a serious crime and is punishable by law.