KCCA orders Ham to stop Nakivubo Channel upgrade

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has instructed businessman Hamis Kiggundu to halt the upgrade of Nakivubo Channel until he secures the requisite statutory guidance and permission.

"We met @KiggunduHamis of Kiham Enterprises Ltd, the company undertaking activities along Nakivubo Channel," the Authority said in a statement posted on X.

"We instructed him to halt all activities ongoing without the requisite statutory guidance and permission."

According to the statement, under KCCA supervision, the developer must remove all debris from the channel caused by his actions, ensure proper storm water flow, and maintain the hoarded section to avoid danger to human life and flooding.

It's President Yoweri Museveni who cleared Kiggundu to upgrade Nakivubo Channel.

In a letter to Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, who is also Leader of Government Business in Parliament, the President described Kiggundu's proposal as "a really godly proposal."

"I have received a very good proposal from Ham Kiggundu, dated July 25, 2025, regarding the Nakivubo Drainage Channel. Ham points out that the channel is open, inviting people to throw in rubbish, including plastics and faeces, all of which disgust those living nearby, leading to blockages and flooding," reads the President's letter, also copied to the Vice President, Minister for Kampala, Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Minister of Education and Sports, Attorney General, Minister of the Presidency, and Dr Hamis Kiggundu.

"His proposal is imaginative and simple. Allow him to cover the channel after cleaning and strengthening it at his own cost. What a really godly proposal! How will he recover his money? Simple. Allow him to build properties above it that will generate the funds. I approve of the plan. Help him to execute."