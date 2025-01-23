Hundreds fail to complete Master's Studies at Makerere, MUBS

The recent audit by the Auditor General, Edward Akol, has uncovered concerning statistics regarding the completion rates of master's students at Makerere University and Makerere University Business School (MUBS).

The findings indicate that over 400 master's students at Makerere University have failed to complete their studies within the stipulated two-year period.

Many of these took more than four academic years to finalise their research.

Similarly, MUBS has 322 master's students who have exceeded the recommended duration, also averaging over four years to complete their programmes.

PhD Candidates Also Affected

The audit further indicated challenges at the doctoral level.

Between the academic years 2013/14 and 2020/2021, out of 190 students enrolled in PhD programmes, only 60 (31.5%) have graduated, leaving 130 (68.5%) yet to complete their studies.

These delays have been attributed to factors such as supervision bottlenecks and personal challenges faced by students, including financial constraints and limited commitment.

Broader Context of University Dropout Rates in Uganda

This issue is not isolated to Makerere University and MUBS. A 2016 survey titled 'Africa Higher Education Student Survey Project' revealed that nearly 30% of university students in Uganda do not complete their courses on time or drop out entirely.

Further data from Makerere University indicates an annual dropout rate of approximately 1,000 students, with MUBS experiencing an estimated 15% dropout rate among enrolled students.