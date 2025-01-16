Meet the 15th graduate to get a 1st-class Makerere Law degree in 57 years

Lawrence Alado has become the 15th graduate to earn a first-class Bachelor of Laws degree since the founding of Makerere University's School of Law in 1968.

With an impressive Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.56, Alado graduated on Wednesday, January 15.

"#Mak75thGrad 🎊 Meet Alado Lawrence, LLB graduate. He attained a first class (CGPA 4.56), @MakerereLaw’s best-performing undergraduate student and the 15th first-class awardee since the school’s inception in 1968. 🎊 Congratulations 🙌🏼👏👏👏," the School of Law shared on X.

Stella Maria Nakalema was recognised as the best-performing female LLB student, achieving a CGPA of 4.26.

"#Mak75thGrad 🎉 Meet the best-performing LLB female student, Nakalema Stella Maris (CGPA 4.26). Congratulations," the school posted.

This year, Makerere University is set to confer 143 Doctorates, 1,813 Master’s degrees, 243 Postgraduate Diplomas, 11,455 Undergraduate Degrees, and 8 Undergraduate Diplomas.

Among the top graduates is Abdul Latif Umar Bagoole, who emerged as the leading student in Humanities with a remarkable CGPA of 4.97 in the Bachelor of Leisure and Hospitality Management programme.In the Sciences, Enock Joel Mubiru distinguished himself with a CGPA of 4.91 in the Bachelor of Science programme.